Rubric Capital Management LP Has $35.85 Million Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 144.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152,084 shares during the period. Antares Pharma comprises about 2.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.17% of Antares Pharma worth $35,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Antares Pharma by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $756.22 million, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

