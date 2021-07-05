Rubric Capital Management LP Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Rubric Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,923 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Morphic worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,115,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,338,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Morphic by 392.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 108,218.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 299,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morphic by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morphic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $59.24 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 24,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $10,569,422.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,716,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,579. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.