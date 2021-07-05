Rubric Capital Management LP Has $54.15 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 712,488 shares during the period. AAR makes up approximately 3.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 3.68% of AAR worth $54,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $38.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.23 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

