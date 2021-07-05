Rubric Capital Management LP Has $76.51 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,757,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,373 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 4.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.22% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $76,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,606,760 shares of company stock valued at $546,920,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

WSC stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.