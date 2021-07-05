Rubric Capital Management LP Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,914,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,444 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 4.30% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MREO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,649,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MREO shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

