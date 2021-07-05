Rubric Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,074,167 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.79% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 370,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,829,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 226,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.54 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

