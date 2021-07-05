Rubric Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 5.48% of Par Pacific worth $46,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Par Pacific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE PARR opened at $16.67 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.