Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $42.90 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,125,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,903,000. US Foods comprises about 2.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of US Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in US Foods by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 58,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on USFD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

NYSE:USFD opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.