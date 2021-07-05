Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $9.04 Million in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 493,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Tronox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $17,919,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 114.0% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,352 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $15,180,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after acquiring an additional 798,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.