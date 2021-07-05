Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New $14.96 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 494,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

