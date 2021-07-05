Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New $21.26 Million Investment in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 575,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.14% of Domtar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

