Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 4,428,602 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 200.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. Playa Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 2.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 4.04% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $48,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,190.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,735,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,390,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

