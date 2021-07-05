Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.14% of Domtar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter worth $59,015,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Domtar by 616.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 652,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE UFS opened at $54.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.