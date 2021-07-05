Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,536,369 TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,536,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,000. TransAlta comprises about 2.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.68% of TransAlta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.89 on Monday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.0367 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAC shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.