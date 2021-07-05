Rubric Capital Management LP Raises Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Greif accounts for 2.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.24% of Greif worth $34,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF opened at $59.74 on Monday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

