Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 120,247 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Rubric Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,247 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.95% of Radius Health worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000.

Several research firms recently commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $17.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

