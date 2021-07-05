Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 452,912 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rubric Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,912 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises about 3.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.39% of Ally Financial worth $64,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after purchasing an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 207,130 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,679. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ALLY stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

