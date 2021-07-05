Rubric Capital Management LP Takes Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,688,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,942,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 2.99% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADV. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $161,216,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $92,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $85,605,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $49,802,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. Research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.