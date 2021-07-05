Rubric Capital Management LP Takes Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,561,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,000. Santander Consumer USA accounts for about 2.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.51% of Santander Consumer USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 41.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $6,494,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 961.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

