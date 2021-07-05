Ruler Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $243,002.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $107,112.66 and approximately $243,002.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $28.65 or 0.00083974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00134641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00166378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,167.67 or 1.00155811 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

