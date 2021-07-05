Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report sales of $67.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.99 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $29.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $276.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.08 million to $289.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $288.69 million, with estimates ranging from $241.97 million to $335.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million.

SB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $382.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

