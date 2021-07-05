SAFE DEAL Trading Down 33.9% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $256,634.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00008234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00166824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,085.00 or 0.99690036 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 654,083 coins and its circulating supply is 626,941 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

