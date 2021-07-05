SafeCoin Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $1,988.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,813.76 or 0.99960730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00040323 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.23 or 0.01455142 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00410722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00395288 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005981 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004987 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

