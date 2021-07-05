SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $162,405.99

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $162,405.99 and $73.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005515 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,075,449 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

