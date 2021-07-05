salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.10% of salesforce.com worth $189,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $248.20 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $2,937,129.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,911 shares in the company, valued at $18,274,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,892 shares of company stock worth $74,635,720 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

