Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. Takes Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000. ON24 accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 0.22% of ON24 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,624. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

