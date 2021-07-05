Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $75.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

