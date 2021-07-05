Savix Market Capitalization Tops $282,957.92 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $4.36 or 0.00012839 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $282,957.92 and approximately $68,092.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00871074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.38 or 0.08144988 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 110,469 coins and its circulating supply is 64,888 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

