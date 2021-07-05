Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,624,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,249,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Sberbank of Russia stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. 46,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74. Sberbank of Russia has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter.

SBRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.