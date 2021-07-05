SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Short Interest Up 17.6% in June

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SCPE remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,536. The company has a market cap of $229.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.00 and a beta of -0.02. SC Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07.

Get SC Health alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in SC Health by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 212,287 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SC Health by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 165,367 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SC Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SC Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SC Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of SC Health in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.