Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.88 ($9.27).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.90 ($9.29) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.71. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.