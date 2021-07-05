Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $148.25. 14,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,140. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $148.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

