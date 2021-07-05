ScPrime Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $1,182.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001944 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,892,323 coins and its circulating supply is 36,208,712 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

