Scry.info (DDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $63,709.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.67 or 0.00956781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.85 or 0.08581611 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

