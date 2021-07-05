SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCSKF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SCSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

SCSKF remained flat at $$54.41 on Monday. SCSK has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.99.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

