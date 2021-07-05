Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in June

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SDRLF stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

