SeChain (SNN) Tops One Day Volume of $5.00

SeChain (CURRENCY:SNN) traded up 46% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One SeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SeChain has traded 63.7% higher against the dollar. SeChain has a market cap of $19,939.90 and approximately $5.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00166634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,777.22 or 1.00438137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SeChain Coin Profile

SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here . SeChain’s official website is snn.cash

