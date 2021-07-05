Secret Market Capitalization Achieves $76.23 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003158 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $76.23 million and $993,251.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00394754 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.01265966 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 187,656,598 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.