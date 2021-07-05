Secret (SCRT) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Secret has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $72.67 million and approximately $813,359.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00391265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015182 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.93 or 0.01271258 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 187,598,169 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

