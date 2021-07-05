Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SECYF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

SECYF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

