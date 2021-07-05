Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SELB. BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

SELB opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

