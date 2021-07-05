Semux (SEM) Price Tops $0.0239

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Semux has a market cap of $304,175.16 and $49.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000191 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008434 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003076 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.