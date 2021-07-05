Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. 87,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,725. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $274.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $91,408 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.