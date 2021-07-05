Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 142.4% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 40.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.03 million and approximately $38,779.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 142.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007709 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.