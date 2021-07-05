Serum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.41 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $166.03 million and $52.41 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00009739 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00913642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.15 or 0.08195052 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

