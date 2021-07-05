Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SESN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,291,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

