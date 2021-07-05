Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,755,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SAPX opened at $0.00 on Monday. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get Seven Arts Entertainment alerts:

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.