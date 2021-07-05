SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $975.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SFL by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in SFL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

