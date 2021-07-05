SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 21,468 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 239.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.23 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -178.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

