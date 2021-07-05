SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 40,904 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,904 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.22% of Evolus worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.79 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

